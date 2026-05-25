Don't Overlook V.F. (VFC) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how V.F. (VFC) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of VFC's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.17 billion, showing rise of 1%. We will now explore the breakdown of VFC's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Exploring VFC's International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $336.4 million came from Asia-Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 15.5%. This represented a surprise of +2.98% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $326.67 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $408.4 million, or 14.2%, and $336.2 million, or 15.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe generated $819.3 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 37.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of -6.28% compared to the $874.15 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $928.7 million (32.3%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $812.3 million (37.9%) to the total revenue.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. to report $1.7 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter. Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to contribute 15.8% (translating to $267.29 million), and 29.9% ($506.71 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $9.54 billion, which is a reduction of 0.6% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Asia-Pacific will contribute 14.8% ($1.41 billion), and Europe 34.8% ($3.32 billion) to the total revenue.

In Conclusion

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for V.F.. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, V.F. holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at V.F.'s Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has declined by 15.6% over the past month compared to the 4.8% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which includes V.F.,has decreased 4.1% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 14% relative to the S&P 500's 8.4% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 4.9% decrease.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.