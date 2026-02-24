Don't Overlook These Top Stocks After Q4 EPS Beats: ALSN, BWXT, VIV, VVX

Investors are certainly hoping Nvidia NVDA can post strong Q4 results later this week, but in the meantime, several other top-rated Zacks stocks are standing out after exceeding EPS expectations on Monday.

Reconfirming their growth trajectories, these top stocks are trading at or near 52-week highs with more upside appearing to be ahead.

They also offer exposure to a variety of sectors, making them worthy candidates for portfolio diversification.

Allison Transmission Holdings – ALSN

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Stock Price: $121

The leading manufacturer of fully-automated transmissions for medium and heavy-duty vehicles posted Q4 EPS of $1.70, topping expectations of $1.56 by 9% despite dipping from $2.01 per share a year ago.

Allison Transmission Holdings' ALSN full-year EPS was slightly down to $8.21 in FY25, but is projected to rebound and spike 18% this year to $9.68.

Plus, ALSN trades at an attractive 12X forward earnings multiple and has a respectable annual dividend yield that’s edging toward 1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWX Technologies – BWXT

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Stock Price: $204

Having a rather unique niche as a supplier of precision-manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry, BWX Technologies’ BWXT Q4 EPS of $1.08 impressively beat estimates of $0.91 by nearly 19% and was up from $0.92 per share in the comparative quarter.

There is a noticeable earnings premium to the broader market, with BWXT having a forward P/E multiple of 46X, although this is near its Zacks industry average. To that point, investor sentiment remains high for aerospace and defense equipment stocks amid increased geopolitical tensions, not to mention nuclear power is starting to intersect with the growing energy needs for AI.

BWX’s full-year EPS was up 20% to $4.01, with annual earnings expected to rise another 6% in FY26. Furthermore, BWX has started to reward investors with a 0.5% dividend, which it has increased in each of the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Telefonica Brasil – VIV

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Stock Price: $16

Brazil is seen as one of the best emerging markets to invest in, and Telefonica Brasil’s VIV increased profitability is intriguing after Q4 EPS of $0.22 edged expectations of $0.17 and was up from $0.18 per share last year.

As the largest wireless provider in Brazil, Telefonica Brasil has a generous 2.49% annual dividend yield. More importantly, Telefonica Brasil’s annual earnings were up 8%, and VIV trades at a reasonable 18X forward P/E multiple, with FY26 EPS forecasted to spike another 26% to $0.86.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

V2X Inc – VVX

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Stock Price: $70

Rounding out the list is V2X Inc VVX, providing a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets. V2X’s Q4 EPS came in at $1.56, beating year-ago figures and estimates of $1.33 by 17%, respectively. Even better, FY25 EPS was up 21% to $5.24 with another 8% uptick expected this year.

While V2X doesn’t offer a dividend, its stock trades at a relatively cheap 12X forward earnings multiple for a technology-focused company with improving growth prospects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

