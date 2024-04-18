Don't Overlook These Highly Ranked Stocks Poised for a Rebound

Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, several stocks were sizzling before more volatility hit the broader market but now may be a good time to start eying their rebounds.

With representation from a variety of sectors here are three of these highly ranked stocks to consider.

Dream Finders Homes DFH : Considering the strong performance of many homebuilder stocks, Dream Finders Homes has been one of the more reasonably priced and valued names despite DFH skyrocketing over +138% in the last year. That said, DFH has now dipped -3% year to date and has fallen -29% from its 52-week highs of $44.38 in late March.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

There’s certainly a case that the recent pullback was a market overaction given Dream Finders' very reasonable P/E valuation at 9.9X forward earnings with EPS forecasted to climb 23% in fiscal 2024 to $3.45 per share. While Dream Finders' earnings growth is expected to be virtually flat next year, EPS estimates for both FY24 and FY25 are still up 23% and 12% over the last 60 days respectively.

Plus, Dream Finders has crushed earnings expectations by an average of 144.88% in its last four quarterly reports with Q4 EPS of $1.00 most recently beating estimates of $0.67 a share by 49%. This makes it noteworthy that the Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) currently suggests Dream Finders could beat Q1 earnings estimates by 7% when the company reports on May 2. To that point, the Zacks Consensus has Q1 EPS pegged at $0.70 with the Most Accurate Estimate at $0.75 a share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Gap GPS : The Gap’s stock has a similar scenario to Dream Finders among apparel retailers. GPS has been one of the top-performing but fairly valued retail apparel stocks at 15.6X forward earnings which is roughly on par with its industry average and nicely beneath the S&P 500’s 21.2X.

Making the case for a buying opportunity, The Gap’s annual earnings are expected to dip -5% this year but then rebound and rise 10% in FY25 to $1.50 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This comes as GPS has soared +118% over the last year but now has a flat YTD performance. Trading at $21, GPS has fallen -26% from its 52-week high of $28.59 in March. Still, GPS has exceeded earnings expectations in each of its last four quarterly reports as well and has posted an outstanding average EPS surprise of 180.92%.

Furthermore, The Zacks ESP indicates The Gap should reach Q1 earnings estimates of $0.12 a share on May 23. Better still, earnings estimate revisions are nicely up for The Gap's current FY25 and FY26 over the last two months and GPS has a generous 2.83% annual dividend yield to support patient investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Infrastructure STRL : With the United States dedicating over $1 trillion to building out its infrastructure over the next few years, many investors may have been waiting for better buying opportunities in Sterling Infrastructure''s stock.

STRL has ascended +164% in the last year but has dipped -15% from its 52-week high of $116.36 a share it hit last month. However, STRL is still sitting on +12% gains this year and double-digit top and bottom-line growth is expected in FY24 and FY25. Reassuringly, earnings estimate revisions are modestly higher.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More persuading is that Sterling Infrastructure has beaten EPS estimates for four straight quarters posting an average earnings surprise of 20.41%. Sterling Infrastructure is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings on May 6 and the Zacks ESP reflects that expectations of $0.82 a share should be met.

Of course, there is much hype for stocks that can benefit from President Biden’s infrastructure bill and STRL trades at 20.1X forward earnings which is below the benchmark and the Zacks Engineering-R and D Services Industry average of 23.3X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Dream Finders Homes, The Gap, and Sterling Infrastructure are the expample of stocks that investors may want to get their hands on follownig a market correction. Furthermore, these highly-rated stocks should start seeing some nice momentum as their Q1 results apprach.

