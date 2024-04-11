Don't Overlook These High-Growth Business Services Stocks it's time to Buy

Markets rebounded resiliently on Thursday after another month of hotter-than-expected CPI data caused a wide selloff among the broader indexes yesterday.

Still, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq sprung back and rose roughly 1% and 2% in today’s trading session respectively. This was indicative of investors buying the dip and in the process, they may want to consider several high-growth stocks out of the Zacks Business Services sector.

Core & Main CNM : One business services stock that certainly looks attractive is Core & Main, a waste removal services company. Core & Main is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products.

Most compelling is that Core & Main’s annual earnings are expected to jump 24% in its current fiscal 2025 to $2.59 per share compared to $2.15 a share in FY24. Plus, FY26 EPS is projected to rise another 7%. Core & Main’s total sales are expected to rise 12% in FY25 with its top line projected to rise another 4% in FY26 to $7.87 billion. It’s also noteworthy that over the last 60 days, FY25 and FY26 earnings estimates are up 5% and 2% respectively.



GigaCloud Technology GCT : The trend of upward earnings estimate revisions is very compelling for GigaCloud Technology which is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise.

GigaCloud's FY24 earnings estimates have spiked 16% in the last two months with FY25 EPS estimates soaring 34%. Furthermore, GigaCloud’s annual earnings are now anticipated to rise 12% in FY24 and are forecasted to soar another 41% in FY25 to $3.64 per share. More intriguing is that GigaCloud’s stock trades at a very reasonable 12X forward earnings multiple and is expecting high double-digit percentage growth on its top line as well with sales projections now over $1 billion.



HNI HNI : Last but not least is HNI, a provider of products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. As a leading global manufacturer of office furniture, HNI is expecting 10% EPS growth this year with FY25 earnings projected to rise another 11% to $3.27 per share. Notably, FY24 an FY25 EPS estimates have risen 6% in the last two months.

More reassuring is that HNI’s annual sales are forecasted to rise 10% in FY24 with its top line expected to expand another 4% next year to $2.8 billion. The cherry on top is that HNI offers a 3% annual dividend to accompany its steady growth.



Bottom Line

Rising earnings estimates are starting to magnify the attractive growth trajectories of these highly ranked business services stocks. To that point, they sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Growth.

