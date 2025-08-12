Don't Overlook These Chinese Tech Stocks as Q2 Earnings Approach: NTES, VIPS

Set to report their Q2 results on Thursday, August 14, NetEase NTES and Vipshop VIPS are two top-rated Chinese tech firms that investors will want to pay attention to this week.

Benefitting from vibrant business industries, NetEase’s growth is very appealing as a developer of gaming applications and internet content services in China, with Vipshop making a strong case for being undervalued as one of China’s leading online discount retailers.

NetEase’s Growth & Generous Dividend

At the moment, NetEase’s Internet-Software and Services Industry is in the top 34% of over 240 Zacks industries. NetEase is benefiting from its dominant niche in online gaming, expanding its reach internationally through collaborations with global franchises like Marvel and The Lord of the Rings.

Having a diverse portfolio of games, including Battle Royale and Fantasy Westward Journey, online advertising is also a significant boost to NetEase’s operations, with the company’s diversification extending to investments in education tech, music streaming, and e-commerce as well.

Zacks' projections call for NetEase’s Q2 sales to be up 10% to $3.86 billion, with quarterly earnings expected to spike 23% to $2.04 per share compared to EPS of $1.66 in the prior year quarter. Bolstering an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Growth, NetEase stock has been one of the market’s better performers this year, sitting on gains of more than +45% to impressively top the broader indexes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Appealing top and bottom line growth projections for fiscal 2025 and FY26 have led to the surge in NTSE, and NetEase’s 2.09% annual dividend yield has caught the attention of income investors. Notably, NetEase has increased its dividend nine times in the last five years for an annualized growth rate of 42.19%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop’s Enticing Valuation

Often overlooked for other Chinese e-commerce stocks like Alibaba BABA and JD.com JD , Vipshop has carved out quite the niche of its own as it relates to a wide selection of discounted apparel, cosmetics, and home goods, among other lifestyle products.

Year to date, Vipshop’s stock is up a very respectable +17% and could still have an abundance of upside at around $15 a share. To that point, Vipshop’s Zacks Internet-Delivery Services Industry is currently in the top 13% of all Zacks industries. Most intriguing, Vipshop’s Q2 EPS is expected to be up 4% to $0.56, with VIPS shares trading at just 6.4X forward earnings, an intriguing discount to Alibaba’s 13.8X and JD.com’s 12.5X. While Vipshop’s Q2 sales are slated to dip 3% to $3.59 billion, VIPS has a forward P/S ratio of less than 1X.

Checking an “A” Style Scores grade for Value, it’s also noteworthy that VIPS is trading near its cheapest forward P/E valuation in the last decade, offering a nice discount to its median of 13.6X during this period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reassuringly, Vipshop’s total sales are projected to rebound and rise back to over $15 billion by FY26. Plus, Vipshop's annual earnings are expected to rise 4% this year to new peaks of $2.39 per share. Even better, FY26 EPS is projected to spike another 9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Ahead of their Q2 reports, NetEase and Vipshop are two tech standouts that investors shouldn’t overlook. If they can reach or exceed Q2 expectations, it wouldn’t be surprising if their pleasant stock performances continued this year, with NTES sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and VIPS boasting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

