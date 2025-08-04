Don't Overlook Terex (TEX) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you assessed how the international operations of Terex (TEX) performed in the quarter ended June 2025? For this machinery products maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

In our recent assessment of TEX's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $1.49 billion, marking an improvement of 7.6% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of TEX's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding TEX's International Revenue Trends

Western Europe accounted for 14.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $215 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.71%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $218.73 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Western Europe contributed $162 million (13.2%) and $248 million (18%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $110 million came from Asia-Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 7.4%. This represented a surprise of -35.37% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $170.2 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $102 million, or 8.3%, and $140.5 million, or 10.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Terex will post revenues of $1.4 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 15.4% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Western Europe and Asia-Pacific to this revenue are 10.6%, and 10.6%, translating into $147.83 million, and $148.14 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $5.39 billion, which signifies a rise of 5.1% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Western Europe at 11.7% ($629.58 million), and Asia-Pacific at 10.5% ($565.18 million).

Closing Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Terex. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At present, Terex holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has lost 1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 0.6% increase. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, of which Terex is a part, has risen 1.2% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 18.9% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 11.7% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 15.2%

