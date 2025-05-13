Don't Overlook TD SYNNEX (SNX) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you assessed how the international operations of TD SYNNEX (SNX) performed in the quarter ended February 2025? For this high-tech contractor, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of SNX's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $14.53 billion, marking an improvement of 4% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of SNX's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding SNX's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $1 billion came from Asia-Pacific and Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6.91%. This represented a surprise of -1.22% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.02 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.1 billion, or 6.97%, and $954.91 million, or 6.83%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe contributed $5.14 billion in revenue, making up 35.36% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $5.4 billion, this meant a surprise of -4.79%. Looking back, Europe contributed $5.5 billion, or 34.71%, in the previous quarter, and $5.12 billion, or 36.62%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that TD SYNNEX will report a total revenue of $14.31 billion, which reflects an increase of 2.6% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 7.4% from Asia-Pacific and Japan ($1.05 billion) and 31.9% from Europe ($4.56 billion).

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $60.27 billion, which is an improvement of 3.1% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Asia-Pacific and Japan will contribute 7.3% ($4.4 billion) and Europe 33.4% ($20.24 billion) to the total revenue.

In Conclusion

TD SYNNEX's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

TD SYNNEX, bearing a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing TD SYNNEX's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 19.5%, against an upturn of 9.1% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts TD SYNNEX among its entities, has appreciated by 11.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 14.7% versus the S&P 500's 3.1% decline. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 6.8% over the same period.

