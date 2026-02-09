Don't Overlook Tapestry (TPR) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you assessed how the international operations of Tapestry (TPR) performed in the quarter ended December 2025? For this maker of high-end shoes and handbags, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of TPR's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $2.5 billion, experiencing an increase of 14% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of TPR's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in TPR's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $254.1 million came from Other Asia during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 10.2%. This represented a surprise of +5.21% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $241.51 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $199 million, or 11.7%, and $254.4 million, or 11.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Other International contributed $189.8 million in revenue, making up 7.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $182.8 million, this meant a surprise of +3.83%. Looking back, Other International contributed $156.2 million, or 9.2%, in the previous quarter, and $154.8 million, or 7.1%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Greater China accounted for 13.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $343.1 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +23.25%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $278.37 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Greater China contributed $271.2 million (15.9%) and $272.8 million (12.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Tapestry, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.64 billion, reflecting an increase of 3.4% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Other Asia is anticipated to contribute 13.9% or $227.79 million, Other International 9% or $147.35 million and Greater China 18.2% or $298.81 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $7.36 billion, which is an improvement of 5% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Other Asia will contribute 11.8% ($869.28 million), Other International 8.8% ($651.1 million) and Greater China 15.3% ($1.13 billion) to the total revenue.

Closing Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Tapestry faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Tapestry holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might beat the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Tapestry's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has gained 13.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 0.2% decrease. The Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, of which Tapestry is a part, has declined 1% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 50% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.4% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 1.3%

