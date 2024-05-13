Don't Overlook Staar Surgical (STAA) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how Staar Surgical (STAA) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this maker of implantable lenses, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While delving into STAA's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $77.36 million, showing rise of 5.2%. We will now explore the breakdown of STAA's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Decoding STAA's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Other International contributed $23.42 million in revenue, making up 30.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 million, this meant a surprise of +20.79%. Looking back, Other International contributed $21.33 million, or 28%, in the previous quarter, and $22.95 million, or 31.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Japan accounted for 13.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $10.46 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.91%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $10.66 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Japan contributed $9.95 million (13%) and $10.94 million (14.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $38.55 million came from China during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 49.8%. This represented a surprise of +1.25% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $38.08 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $40.84 million, or 53.5%, and $35.09 million, or 47.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Staar Surgical to report $95.13 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 3.1% from the year-ago quarter. Other International, Japan and China are expected to contribute 18.1% ($17.21 million), 9.1% ($8.63 million) and 69.3% ($65.94 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $339.48 million for the full year, marking an increase of 5.3% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Other International, Japan and China are projected to be 22.4% ($76.11 million), 11.5% ($38.86 million) and 59.6% ($202.42 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Closing Remarks

The dependency of Staar Surgical on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Staar Surgical, bearing a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is expected to outperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Staar Surgical's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 14.9% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 1.3%. The Zacks Medical sector, Staar Surgical's industry group, has ascended 1.7% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 37.3% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 4.3% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 1% during this interval.

