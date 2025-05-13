Don't Overlook Snap-On (SNA) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how Snap-On (SNA) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this tool and diagnostic equipment maker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into SNA's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.14 billion, experiencing a decline of 3.5% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of SNA's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Closer Look at SNA's Revenue Streams Abroad

Of the total revenue, $177.9 million came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 15.59%. This represented a surprise of -3.23% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $183.84 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $185.9 million, or 15.51%, and $182.7 million, or 15.45%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Other International accounted for 9.62% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $109.8 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -7.42%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $118.6 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other International contributed $115.6 million (9.64%) and $115.6 million (9.78%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Snap-On to report $1.15 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter. Europe and Other International are expected to contribute 16% ($186.02 million) and 10.4% ($120.59 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $4.67 billion, which signifies a fall of 0.9% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe at 15.8% ($740.64 million) and Other International at 10.2% ($478.54 million).

Closing Remarks

Snap-On's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

At present, Snap-On holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might underperform the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Look at Snap-On's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 2.9%, against an upturn of 9.1% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which counts Snap-On among its entities, has appreciated by 16.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 3.5% versus the S&P 500's 3.1% decline. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 1.9% over the same period.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.