Don't Overlook Preferred Stocks

Twenty-five bucks barely buys a beer and a burger at the best watering holes, but $25 is still a magic number in the investment markets. That's because $25 is the common par value for one share of preferred stock.
Preferreds are a terrific, if underappreciated, core high-income category. If you value portfolio income but ignore preferred shares or funds out of fear or unfamiliarity, get in there. The rewards trounce the risks.
- SEE MORE 13 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy
Popular investment literature says little about preferred stocks except to note the small chance of skipped or suspended dividends. I see preferred shares as an alternate style of corporate bond, one with substantial and steady yield, excellent long-term returns – and an extra benefit from today's combination of massive demand and constricted supply. As with closed-end funds (CEFs), it is usually better to wait for shares to trade at a discount to par value than pay a premium.
Go For Yield With Preferred Stocks
Elusive trading profits are not my priority. In this low-yield world, the lodestar for preferreds is a fixed or fixed-to-floating coupon of 5% or higher. The long-term average yield spread of the Standard & Poor's U.S. preferred index compared with the 30-year Treasury bond is 3.5 percentage points. Currently, the index yields 5.35%; the bond, 2.15%. Preferreds might look a bit pricey today, but not by enough to matter. (Yields and other data are as of Oct. 8.)
As for safety, bondholders get paid first, so S&P and Moody's sometimes rate preferred shares a notch or two below the same borrower's senior debt. This puzzles me, because to skip a preferred payment threatens the common stock, ends its regular dividend and savages the company's reputation.
"We think the ratings agencies over-penalize preferreds," says Jay Hatfield, whose company, InfraCap, manages the Virtus InfraCap US Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA), an actively managed preferred exchange-traded fund. So far in 2021, PFFA has a total return of 20.0% and covers its 7.7% distribution entirely from investment income. PFFA owns obligations of utilities, pipelines and real estate investment trusts (REITs). That 20% return is unsustainable. But since Virtus introduced the fund in May 2018, it has turned $10,000 into $13,455, for an annualized return of nearly 10%.
Another interesting opportunity: In June, Fidelity launched Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD), which is also actively managed. It started at $25 and is still at $25, so it is early to judge. But Fidelity unquestionably excels with its flagship junk-bond fund, Fidelity Capital & Income (FAGIX), and its bank-loan colossus, Fidelity Floating Rate High Income (FFRHX). I suggest you feed fresh cash equally among this Fidelity trio.
Another possibility is to invest via actively managed closed-end funds. A leading light among these is Flaherty & Crumrine, sponsor of several funds led by F&C Preferred Income (PFD). After soaring to a wild 30% above net asset value, the fund's premium is back to 6%, a rare buying opportunity. Because of volatile premium-discount swings, the fund is in the red so far in 2021, but its 10% annualized return over 10 years is superb. The current distribution of 6.4% is attractive and secure.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.