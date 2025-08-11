Don't Overlook Pinterest (PINS) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how Pinterest (PINS) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending June 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this digital pinboard and shopping tool company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Upon examining PINS' recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $998.23 million, marking an improvement of 16.9% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of PINS' revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding PINS' International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $63 million came from Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6.3%. This represented a surprise of +20.18% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $52.42 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $45 million, or 5.3%, and $38 million, or 4.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe contributed $191 million in revenue, making up 19.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $170.75 million, this meant a surprise of +11.86%. Looking back, Europe contributed $147 million, or 17.2%, in the previous quarter, and $143 million, or 16.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Pinterest to report a total revenue of $1.04 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 16.1% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Rest of World and Europe are predicted to be 5.5%, and 16%, corresponding to amounts of $57.09 million, and $167.17 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $4.21 billion, which is an improvement of 15.4% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Rest of World will contribute 5.6% ($234.64 million), and Europe 17.2% ($723.36 million) to the total revenue.

In Conclusion

Relying on international markets for revenues, Pinterest faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Pinterest holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Pinterest's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 2.7%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Pinterest belongs, has registered an increase of 6.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 7.9%, while the S&P 500 increased by 13.2%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 24.3% during this timeframe.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

