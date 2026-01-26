Don't Overlook Netflix (NFLX) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of Netflix's (NFLX) international operations during the quarter that concluded in December 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this internet video service, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of NFLX's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $12.05 billion, marking an improvement of 17.6% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of NFLX's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding NFLX's International Revenue Trends

Latin America accounted for 11.8% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.42 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.12%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.43 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $1.37 billion (11.9%) and $1.23 billion (12%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $1.42 billion came from Asia-Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.8%. This represented a surprise of -0.87% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.43 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.37 billion, or 11.9%, and $1.21 billion, or 11.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $3.87 billion in revenue, making up 32.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion, this meant a surprise of +1.03%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $3.7 billion, or 32.1%, in the previous quarter, and $3.29 billion, or 32.1%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Netflix will post revenues of $12.17 billion, which reflects an increase of 15.4% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 11.8% from Latin America ($1.44 billion), 12% from Asia-Pacific ($1.46 billion) and 32.4% from Europe, Middle East and Africa ($3.94 billion).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $51.21 billion, which signifies a rise of 13.3% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Latin America at 11.8% ($6.06 billion), Asia-Pacific at 12.1% ($6.17 billion), and Europe, Middle East and Africa at 32.2% ($16.47 billion).

The Bottom Line

Netflix's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

A Look at Netflix's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 8.8%, against an upturn of 0.2% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which counts Netflix among its entities, has depreciated by 2.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 23% versus the S&P 500's 2.9% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 6% over the same period.

