Don't Overlook Monster Beverage (MNST) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of Monster Beverage's (MNST) international operations for the quarter ending September 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this energy drink maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Upon examining MNST's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.2 billion, showing rise of 16.8%. We will now explore the breakdown of MNST's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Decoding MNST's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, EMEA contributed $544.62 million in revenue, making up 24.8% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $517.81 million, this meant a surprise of +5.18%. Looking back, EMEA contributed $498.22 million, or 23.6%, in the previous quarter, and $417.59 million, or 22.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $170.06 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 7.7%. This represented a surprise of +18.16% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $143.93 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $161.69 million, or 7.7%, and $132.05 million, or 7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Latin America and Caribbean generated $174.12 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 7.9% of the total. This represented a surprise of +2.23% compared to the $170.32 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Latin America and Caribbean accounted for $150.25 million (7.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $159.18 million (8.5%) to the total revenue.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Monster Beverage will post revenues of $2.01 billion, which reflects an increase of 11% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 21.5% from EMEA ($432.84 million), 7.5% from Asia Pacific ($149.94 million) and 10.2% from Latin America and Caribbean ($204.32 million).

For the full year, a total revenue of $8.08 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 7.9% from the year before. The revenues from EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Caribbean are expected to make up 22.7%, 7.4%, and 8.5% of this total, corresponding to $1.83 billion, $600.08 million, and $685.72 million, respectively.

Final Thoughts

Relying on international markets for revenues, Monster Beverage faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Monster Beverage currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Monster Beverage's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 0.2% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 0.3%. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector, Monster Beverage's industry group, has descended 1% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 7.9% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 6.4% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 5.9% during this interval.

