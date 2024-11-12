Don't Overlook MKS Instruments (MKSI) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how MKS Instruments (MKSI) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending September 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Our review of MKSI's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $896 million, showing decrease of 3.9%. We will now explore the breakdown of MKSI's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Trends in MKSI's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $192 million came from China during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 21.43%. This represented a surprise of +6.74% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $179.88 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $199 million, or 22.44%, and $183 million, or 19.64%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Other International contributed $230 million in revenue, making up 25.67% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $220.01 million, this meant a surprise of +4.54%. Looking back, Other International contributed $232 million, or 26.16%, in the previous quarter, and $230 million, or 24.68%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Market Revenue Projections

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for MKS Instruments, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $910.95 million, reflecting an increase of 2% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: China is anticipated to contribute 20.4% or $185.75 million and Other International 25.4% or $230.92 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $3.55 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 2.1% from the year before. The revenues from China and Other International are expected to make up 20.7% and 25.7% of this total, corresponding to $734.64 million and $912.94 million respectively.

Key Takeaways

The dependency of MKS Instruments on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At present, MKS Instruments holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might beat the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Look at MKS Instruments' Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 1.4% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 3.3%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, MKS Instruments' industry group, has ascended 3.2% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 5.2% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 12.7% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 12.3% during this interval.

