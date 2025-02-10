Don't Overlook Microchip Tech (MCHP) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you assessed how the international operations of Microchip Technology (MCHP) performed in the quarter ended December 2024? For this chipmaker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into MCHP's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.03 billion, declining 41.9% year over year. Now, let's delve into MCHP's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Exploring MCHP's International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $183.9 million came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 17.92%. This represented a surprise of -19.16% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $227.49 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $212.8 million, or 18.28%, and $414.5 million, or 23.48%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Asia accounted for 53.09% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $544.7 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +10.38%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $493.5 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia contributed $580.8 million (49.91%) and $841 million (47.63%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Microchip Tech will post revenues of $960.52 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 27.6% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe and Asia to this revenue are 24% and 52.9%, translating into $230.31 million and $508.4 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $4.44 billion in total revenue, down 41.8% from the previous year. Revenues from Europe and Asia are expected to constitute 21.2% ($942.5 million) and 49% ($2.18 billion) of the total, respectively.

Final Thoughts

The dependency of Microchip Tech on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

A Review of Microchip Tech's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 2.1%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Microchip Tech belongs, has registered a decrease of 0.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 17.5%, while the S&P 500 increased by 1.2%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 0.6% during this timeframe.

