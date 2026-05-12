Don't Overlook M/A-Com (MTSI) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how M/A-Com (MTSI) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this chipmaker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Upon examining MTSI's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $288.95 million, increasing 22.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into MTSI's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Closer Look at MTSI's Revenue Streams Abroad

During the quarter, Other Countries contributed $42.32 million in revenue, making up 14.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million, this meant a surprise of -1.26%. Looking back, Other Countries contributed $32 million, or 11.8%, in the previous quarter, and $37.66 million, or 16%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia Pacific (excluding China) accounted for 11.6% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $33.45 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.26%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $33.88 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific (excluding China) contributed $30.55 million (11.3%) and $26.4 million (11.2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

China generated $99.18 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 34.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of +19.93% compared to the $82.7 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, China accounted for $85.22 million (31.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $63.85 million (27.1%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that M/A-Com will post revenues of $335.2 million, which reflects an increase of 33% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 12.8% from Other Countries ($42.8 million), 10.4% from Asia Pacific (excluding China) ($34.86 million) and 25.4% from China ($85.28 million).

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $1.24 billion in total revenue, up 27.9% from the previous year. Revenues from Other Countries, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and China are expected to constitute 12.9% ($159.56 million), 11% ($135.85 million) and 27.7% ($343.01 million) of the total, respectively.

In Conclusion

Relying on international markets for revenues, M/A-Com faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

M/A-Com currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of M/A-Com's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 38.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 8.8% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which M/A-Com is a part, has risen 18% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 49.9% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 7.1% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 16.6%

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.