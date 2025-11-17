Don't Overlook Krispy Kreme (DNUT) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of Krispy Kreme's (DNUT) international operations during the quarter that concluded in September 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this doughnut wholesaler and retailer, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Upon examining DNUT's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $375.3 million, declining 1.2% year over year. Now, let's delve into DNUT's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Exploring DNUT's International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $18.87 million came from Market Development during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5%. This represented a surprise of -6.24% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $20.13 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $16.91 million, or 4.5%, and $20.79 million, or 5.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International generated $140.24 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 37.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of +8.8% compared to the $128.89 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, International accounted for $132.76 million (35%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $130.7 million (34.4%) to the total revenue.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Krispy Kreme to report a total revenue of $382.33 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 5.4% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Market Development and International are predicted to be 5.3%, and 35.7%, corresponding to amounts of $20.19 million, and $136.57 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $1.51 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 9.3% from the year before. The revenues from Market Development and International are expected to make up 5.1%, and 34.3% of this total, corresponding to $76.23 million, and $517.86 million, respectively.

In Conclusion

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Krispy Kreme. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Krispy Kreme currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing Krispy Kreme's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the past month, the stock has gained 26.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.5% increase. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector, of which Krispy Kreme is a part, has declined 0.9% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 10.3% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 4.5% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 5.4%

