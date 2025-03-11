Don't Overlook Guidewire Software (GWRE) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how Guidewire Software (GWRE) performed internationally during the quarter ending January 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this provider of software to the insurance industry, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

In our recent assessment of GWRE's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $289.48 million, experiencing an increase of 20.2% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of GWRE's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in GWRE's Revenue from International Markets

During the quarter, Total APAC contributed $22.45 million in revenue, making up 7.76% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million, this meant a surprise of -3.02%. Looking back, Total APAC contributed $25.33 million, or 9.63%, in the previous quarter, and $21.48 million, or 8.92%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Other Americas accounted for 0.69% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $2 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -34.85%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $3.07 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other Americas contributed $2.33 million (0.89%) and $2.03 million (0.84%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Total EMEA generated $45.3 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 15.65% of the total. This represented a surprise of +8.89% compared to the $41.6 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Total EMEA accounted for $35.2 million (13.39%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $38.7 million (16.07%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $34.57 million came from Canada during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.94%. This represented a surprise of +3.29% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $33.47 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $36.8 million, or 14.00%, and $25.16 million, or 10.44%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Guidewire Software will report a total revenue of $286.91 million, which reflects an increase of 19.2% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 7.7% from Total APAC ($22.03 million), 1.1% from Other Americas ($3.07 million), 13.8% from Total EMEA ($39.67 million) and 11.6% from Canada ($33.2 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $1.17 billion, which signifies a rise of 18.8% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Total APAC at 8.6% ($100.51 million), Other Americas at 1.1% ($12.23 million), Total EMEA at 14.3% ($166.71 million) and Canada at 12.4% ($144.35 million).

The Bottom Line

The dependency of Guidewire Software on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At present, Guidewire Software holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might beat the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Look at Guidewire Software's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has declined by 23.6% over the past month compared to the 7.3% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Guidewire Software, has decreased 11.7% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 2.7% relative to the S&P 500's 6.7% decline. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 11% decrease.

