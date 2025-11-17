Don't Overlook GoPro (GPRO) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how GoPro (GPRO) performed internationally during the quarter ending September 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this action video camera maker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of GPRO's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $162.92 million, declining 37.1% year over year. Now, let's delve into GPRO's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Exploring GPRO's International Revenue Patterns

Asia and Pacific area countries accounted for 13.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $21.94 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -17.84%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $26.71 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia and Pacific area countries contributed $18.74 million (12.3%) and $65.15 million (25.2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $49.07 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 30.1% of the total. This represented a surprise of +5.69% compared to the $46.43 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $35.13 million (23%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $84.42 million (32.6%) to the total revenue.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro to report a total revenue of $225.39 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 12.2% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Asia and Pacific area countries and Europe, Middle East and Africa are predicted to be 14.6%, and 28.1%, corresponding to amounts of $32.82 million, and $63.43 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $677.23 million is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 15.5% from the year before. The revenues from Asia and Pacific area countries and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to make up 13.4%, and 27.3% of this total, corresponding to $90.64 million, and $185.06 million, respectively.

Key Takeaways

The dependency of GoPro on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Currently, GoPro holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing GoPro's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 21.4% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 1.5%. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, GoPro's industry group, has descended 4.3% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 30.6% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 4.5% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 6.7% during this interval.

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.