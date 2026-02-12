Don't Overlook Goodyear (GT) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how Goodyear (GT) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this tire maker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While analyzing GT's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $4.92 billion, experiencing a decline of 0.6% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of GT's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into GT's International Revenue Trends

Asia Pacific accounted for 10.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $528 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +10.06%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $479.75 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $501 million (10.8%) and $606 million (12.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $1.52 billion in revenue, making up 31% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion, this meant a surprise of +0.63%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $1.41 billion, or 30.3%, in the previous quarter, and $1.45 billion, or 29.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Goodyear to report a total revenue of $4.41 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa are predicted to be 10.2%, and 31.4%, corresponding to amounts of $450.99 million, and $1.38 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $18.73 billion, which signifies a rise of 2.5% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Asia Pacific at 10.3% ($1.93 billion), and Europe, Middle East and Africa at 30.8% ($5.76 billion).

Concluding Remarks

Goodyear's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Goodyear currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Goodyear's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 5.1% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 0.3%. The Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Goodyear's industry group, has descended 0.8% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 21.2% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 1.7% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 7.5% during this interval.

