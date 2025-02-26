Don't Overlook Global Payments (GPN) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you assessed how the international operations of Global Payments (GPN) performed in the quarter ended December 2024? For this electronics payment processing company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Upon examining GPN's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.29 billion, marking an increase of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting GPN's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Exploring GPN's International Revenue Patterns

During the quarter, Europe contributed $449.34 million in revenue, making up 19.63% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $437.09 million, this meant a surprise of +2.8%. Looking back, Europe contributed $462.95 million, or 19.64%, in the previous quarter, and $406.03 million, or 18.57%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia Pacific generated $70.92 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 3.10% of the total. This represented a surprise of +7.09% compared to the $66.23 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific accounted for $66.68 million (2.83%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $69.44 million (3.18%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Global Payments will post revenues of $2.21 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe and Asia Pacific to this revenue are 19% and 2.8%, translating into $420.71 million and $62.42 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $9.37 billion, which is an improvement of 2.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe will contribute 18.9% ($1.77 billion) and Asia Pacific 2.8% ($263.01 million) to the total revenue.

Final Thoughts

The dependency of Global Payments on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Currently, Global Payments holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying its potential to underperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period.

Examining the Latest Trends in Global Payments' Stock Value

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 6.3%, against a downturn of 2.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Business Services sector, which counts Global Payments among its entities, has appreciated by 3.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 12.5% versus the S&P 500's 0.2% decline. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 2.5% over the same period.

