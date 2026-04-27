Don't Overlook Genuine Parts (GPC) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of Genuine Parts' (GPC) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this auto and industrial parts distributor, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of GPC's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $6.26 billion, marking an improvement of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of GPC's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding GPC's International Revenue Trends

Australasia accounted for 10% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $628.48 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +6.99%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $587.43 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Australasia contributed $614.79 million (10.2%) and $552.35 million (9.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $1.09 billion came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 17.4%. This represented a surprise of +7.89% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.01 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1 billion, or 16.7%, and $972.87 million, or 16.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts to report $6.39 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter. Australasia and Europe are expected to contribute 9.4% (translating to $599.62 million), and 16.3% ($1.04 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $25.36 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 4.4% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Australasia and Europe are projected to be 9.8% ($2.48 billion), and 16.4% ($4.16 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

The Bottom Line

Genuine Parts' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Genuine Parts, bearing a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 3.5%, against an upturn of 9.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, which counts Genuine Parts among its entities, has appreciated by 12.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 21.8% versus the S&P 500's 3.9% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 1.8% over the same period.

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Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.