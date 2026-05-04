Don't Overlook Garmin (GRMN) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of Garmin's (GRMN) international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this maker of personal navigation devices, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While delving into GRMN's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.75 billion, showing rise of 14.2%. We will now explore the breakdown of GRMN's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Look into GRMN's International Revenue Streams

EMEA accounted for 37.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $656.84 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +16.73%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $562.7 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $802.67 million (37.8%) and $568.95 million (37.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, APAC contributed $275.02 million in revenue, making up 15.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $247.33 million, this meant a surprise of +11.19%. Looking back, APAC contributed $287.72 million, or 13.5%, in the previous quarter, and $220.41 million, or 14.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin to report $1.95 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 7.7% from the year-ago quarter. EMEA and APAC are expected to contribute 36.1% (translating to $704.4 million), and 15.3% ($299.62 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $7.91 billion, which signifies a rise of 9.2% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: EMEA at 36.2% ($2.86 billion), and APAC at 15.1% ($1.2 billion).

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Garmin faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Garmin, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Garmin's Stock Value

The stock has increased by 2% over the past month compared to the 10% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Garmin,has increased 18.7% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 19.8% relative to the S&P 500's 4.4% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 9.4% increase.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.