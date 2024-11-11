Don't Overlook Fortinet (FTNT) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how Fortinet (FTNT) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending September 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this network security company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Upon examining FTNT's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.51 billion, increasing 13% year over year. Now, let's delve into FTNT's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Look into FTNT's International Revenue Streams

During the quarter, Europe Middle East and Africa contributed $599.3 million in revenue, making up 39.74% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $569.45 million, this meant a surprise of +5.24%. Looking back, Europe Middle East and Africa contributed $565.2 million, or 39.41%, in the previous quarter, and $512.2 million, or 38.38%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia Pacific and Japan generated $284.8 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 18.88% of the total. This represented a surprise of -3.93% compared to the $296.44 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific and Japan accounted for $273.8 million (19.09%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $276.8 million (20.74%) to the total revenue.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Fortinet will report a total revenue of $1.59 billion, which reflects an increase of 12% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 39.4% from Europe Middle East and Africa ($625.2 million) and 19.6% from Asia Pacific and Japan ($311.09 million).

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $5.85 billion, which is an improvement of 10.3% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe Middle East and Africa will contribute 39.3% ($2.3 billion) and Asia Pacific and Japan 19.5% ($1.14 billion) to the total revenue.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Fortinet. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Fortinet has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying that it may outperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing Fortinet's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 11.1% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 4.4%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Fortinet's industry group, has ascended 4.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 23.2% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 13.1% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 14% during this interval.

