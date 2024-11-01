Don't Overlook FMC (FMC) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you assessed how the international operations of FMC (FMC) performed in the quarter ended September 2024? For this chemical producer, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While analyzing FMC's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.07 billion, increasing 8.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into FMC's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Look into FMC's International Revenue Streams

Latin America accounted for 47.32% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $504.1 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.11%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $484.19 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $307.2 million (29.58%) and $466.1 million (47.47%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe/Middle East/Africa generated $139.3 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 13.07% of the total. This represented a surprise of -10.42% compared to the $155.5 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe/Middle East/Africa accounted for $201.2 million (19.38%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $149 million (15.17%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $186.5 million came from Asia during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 17.51%. This represented a surprise of +6.74% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $174.73 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $191.2 million, or 18.41%, and $207.2 million, or 21.10%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that FMC will post revenues of $1.36 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 18.8% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia to this revenue are 37.8%, 14.3% and 19.3%, translating into $514.83 million, $194.28 million and $263.28 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $4.38 billion for the full year, marking a decrease of 2.4% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia are projected to be 34.1% ($1.49 billion), 19.6% ($857.78 million) and 18.1% ($793.16 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Closing Remarks

FMC's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

FMC currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in FMC's Stock Value

The stock has witnessed an increase of 1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 1%. In the same interval, the Zacks Basic Materials sector, to which FMC belongs, has registered a decrease of 3.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 5.8%, while the S&P 500 increased by 3.6%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 1.6% during this timeframe.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

FMC Corporation (FMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.