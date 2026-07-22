Don't Overlook Fastenal (FAST) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you assessed how the international operations of Fastenal (FAST) performed in the quarter ended June 2026? For this maker of industrial and construction fasteners, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of FAST's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $2.39 billion, experiencing an increase of 14.7% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of FAST's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Exploring FAST's International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $83.4 million came from Other foreign countries during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 3.5%. This represented a surprise of +16.14% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $71.81 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $79.1 million, or 3.6%, and $66.1 million, or 3.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Canada and Mexico contributed $333.7 million in revenue, making up 14% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $325.21 million, this meant a surprise of +2.61%. Looking back, Canada and Mexico contributed $306.3 million, or 13.9%, in the previous quarter, and $281.4 million, or 13.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Fastenal will post revenues of $2.44 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Other foreign countries and Canada and Mexico to this revenue are 3.1%, and 13.7%, translating into $74.55 million, and $333.11 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $9.23 billion in total revenue, up 12.5% from the previous year. Revenues from Other foreign countries and Canada and Mexico are expected to constitute 3.2% ($290.86 million), and 13.8% ($1.27 billion) of the total, respectively.

Wrapping Up

The dependency of Fastenal on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Fastenal, bearing a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is expected to outperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Fastenal's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 1.3% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 0.3%. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, Fastenal's industry group, has descended 3.4% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 0.7% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 6.6% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 2.1% during this interval.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.