Don't Overlook Fastenal (FAST) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how Fastenal (FAST) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending June 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this maker of industrial and construction fasteners, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into FAST's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $2.39 billion, experiencing an increase of 14.7% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of FAST's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in FAST's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $83.4 million came from Other foreign countries during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 3.5%. This represented a surprise of +16.14% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $71.81 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $79.1 million, or 3.6%, and $66.1 million, or 3.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Canada and Mexico contributed $333.7 million in revenue, making up 14% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $325.21 million, this meant a surprise of +2.61%. Looking back, Canada and Mexico contributed $306.3 million, or 13.9%, in the previous quarter, and $281.4 million, or 13.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Fastenal will post revenues of $2.44 billion, which reflects an increase of 14.3% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 3.1% from Other foreign countries ($74.23 million), and 13.6% from Canada and Mexico ($331.64 million).

For the full year, a total revenue of $9.23 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 12.5% from the year before. The revenues from Other foreign countries and Canada and Mexico are expected to make up 3.1%, and 13.7% of this total, corresponding to $289.41 million, and $1.27 billion, respectively.

Key Takeaways

Fastenal's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Fastenal currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Fastenal's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 0.6% increase. The Zacks Industrial Products sector, of which Fastenal is a part, has declined 2.5% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 1.8% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 5% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 1.1%

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.