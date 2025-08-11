Don't Overlook CSG Systems (CSGS) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how CSG Systems (CSGS) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending June 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this provider of support services for the communications industry, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of CSGS' quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $271.26 million, showing rise of 1.9%. We will now explore the breakdown of CSGS' overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Exploring CSGS' International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $31.86 million came from Europe, Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.7%. This represented a surprise of -1.16% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $32.23 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $27.04 million, or 10%, and $18.99 million, or 7.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Asia-Pacific generated $12.11 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 4.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of +3.32% compared to the $11.72 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia-Pacific accounted for $13.07 million (4.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $13.29 million (5%) to the total revenue.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect CSG Systems to report $284.85 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter. Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific are expected to contribute 12% (translating to $34.19 million), and 4.4% ($12.43 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $1.14 billion, which signifies a rise of 4% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe, Middle East and Africa at 11.3% ($129.28 million), and Asia-Pacific at 4.3% ($49.19 million).

Key Takeaways

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for CSG Systems. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, CSG Systems holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at CSG Systems' Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 4.3%, against an upturn of 2.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts CSG Systems among its entities, has appreciated by 6.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 1.7% versus the S&P 500's 13.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 24.3% over the same period.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.