Don't Overlook Cognizant (CTSH) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how Cognizant (CTSH) performed internationally during the quarter ending September 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this information technology consulting and outsourcing firm, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of CTSH's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $5.04 billion, increasing 3% year over year. Now, let's delve into CTSH's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Decoding CTSH's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, United Kingdom contributed $482 million in revenue, making up 9.56% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million, this meant a surprise of -4.64%. Looking back, United Kingdom contributed $444 million, or 9.15%, in the previous quarter, and $486 million, or 9.92%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Rest of World generated $342 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 6.78% of the total. This represented a surprise of -14.5% compared to the $400 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of World accounted for $316 million (6.52%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $328 million (6.70%) to the total revenue.

Continental Europe accounted for 9.62% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $485 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -3.18%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $500.94 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Continental Europe contributed $470 million (9.69%) and $484 million (9.88%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Cognizant will report a total revenue of $5.07 billion, which reflects an increase of 6.6% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 9.5% from United Kingdom ($483.84 million), 9.9% from Rest of World ($500.8 million) and 9.8% from Continental Europe ($498.2 million).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $19.73 billion, which signifies a rise of 1.9% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: United Kingdom at 9.6% ($1.89 billion), Rest of World at 7.7% ($1.52 billion) and Continental Europe at 9.9% ($1.95 billion).

Closing Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Cognizant. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, Cognizant holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in Cognizant's Stock Price

The stock has witnessed a decline of 3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 0.4%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Cognizant belongs, has registered an increase of 2.1%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 0.3%, while the S&P 500 increased by 5.5%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 5.5% during this timeframe.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.