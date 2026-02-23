Don't Overlook Cogent (CCOI) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how Cogent Communications (CCOI) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this internet service provider, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of CCOI's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $240.52 million, marking a decline of 4.7% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of CCOI's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Unveiling Trends in CCOI's International Revenues

During the quarter, Africa contributed $0.14 million in revenue, making up 0.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million, this meant a surprise of +2.86%. Looking back, Africa contributed $0.15 million, or 0.1%, in the previous quarter, and $0.14 million, or 0.1%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Oceania accounted for 2.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $6.46 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +7.9%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $5.99 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Oceania contributed $6.29 million (2.6%) and $5.97 million (2.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe generated $31.5 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 13.1% of the total. This represented a surprise of +6.86% compared to the $29.48 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $30.97 million (12.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $29.26 million (11.6%) to the total revenue.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Cogent to report a total revenue of $244.61 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 1% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Africa, Oceania and Europe are predicted to be 0.1%, 2.5%, and 12.2%, corresponding to amounts of $0.15 million, $6.07 million, and $29.88 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $1.01 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 3.1% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Africa, Oceania and Europe are projected to be 0.1% ($0.6 million), 2.5% ($24.76 million) and 12.1% ($122.14 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Wrapping Up

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Cogent. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Currently, Cogent holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in Cogent Communications' Stock Value

The stock has declined by 23.5% over the past month compared to the 1.8% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Cogent,has increased 0.3% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 2.6% relative to the S&P 500's 6% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 4% increase.

