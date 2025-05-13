Don't Overlook Celsius (CELH) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you assessed how the international operations of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) performed in the quarter ended March 2025? For this company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Upon examining CELH's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $329.28 million, experiencing a decline of 7.4% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of CELH's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Unveiling Trends in CELH's International Revenues

During the quarter, Europe contributed $18.66 million in revenue, making up 5.67% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million, this meant a surprise of -30.56%. Looking back, Europe contributed $14.63 million, or 4.40%, in the previous quarter, and $14.14 million, or 3.98%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia-Pacific accounted for 0.68% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $2.24 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +230%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $0.68 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia-Pacific contributed $3.53 million (1.06%) and $0.68 million (0.19%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Other International generated $1.84 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 0.56% of the total. This represented a surprise of -11.16% compared to the $2.07 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other International accounted for $2.14 million (0.64%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $1.38 million (0.39%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Celsius, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $628.1 million, reflecting an increase of 56.3% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 3.2% or $20.02 million, Asia-Pacific 0.1% or $0.86 million and Other International 0.4% or $2.5 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $2.17 billion, which is an improvement of 60.1% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe will contribute 3.4% ($74.04 million), Asia-Pacific 0.3% ($5.66 million) and Other International 0.4% ($8.86 million) to the total revenue.

Closing Remarks

The dependency of Celsius on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At present, Celsius holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Look at Celsius' Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 9.1%. In the same interval, the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, to which Celsius belongs, has registered a decrease of 0.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 67.1%, while the S&P 500 declined by 3.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 2.9% during this timeframe.

