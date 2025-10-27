Don't Overlook CBRE (CBRE) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of CBRE Group's (CBRE) international operations during the quarter that concluded in September 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this provider of real estate investment management services, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

In our recent assessment of CBRE's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $10.26 billion, experiencing an increase of 13.5% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of CBRE's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in CBRE's Revenue from International Markets

All other countries accounted for 30% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $3.08 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +9.89%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $2.8 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, All other countries contributed $2.84 billion (29.1%) and $2.57 billion (28.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

United Kingdom generated $1.45 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 14.1% of the total. This represented a surprise of +7.2% compared to the $1.35 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, United Kingdom accounted for $1.39 billion (14.2%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $1.26 billion (13.9%) to the total revenue.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE to report $11.46 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 10.1% from the year-ago quarter. All other countries and United Kingdom are expected to contribute 28.8% (translating to $3.3 billion), and 13.8% ($1.59 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $39.81 billion in total revenue, up 11.3% from the previous year. Revenues from All other countries and United Kingdom are expected to constitute 28.8% ($11.45 billion), and 14% ($5.55 billion) of the total, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, CBRE faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, CBRE has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

The stock has witnessed an increase of 3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 2.5%. In the same interval, the Zacks Finance sector, to which CBRE belongs, has registered a decrease of 0.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 5.9%, while the S&P 500 increased by 7.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 2.2% during this timeframe.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.