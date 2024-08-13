Don't Overlook Cambium (CMBM) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how Cambium (CMBM) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending June 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While analyzing CMBM's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $45.95 million, marking a decline of 22.8% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of CMBM's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Dive into CMBM's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $4.99 million in revenue, making up 10.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $4.8 million, this meant a surprise of +3.96%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $3.99 million, or 9.4%, in the previous quarter, and $7.23 million, or 12.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Caribbean and Latin America accounted for 11.6% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $5.31 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +1.07%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $5.25 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Caribbean and Latin America contributed $4.89 million (11.6%) and $6.02 million (10.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $15 million came from Europe, Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 32.7%. This represented a surprise of +43.85% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $10.43 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $8.41 million, or 19.9%, and $6.77 million, or 11.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Cambium to report a total revenue of $45.55 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 5.8% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Asia Pacific, Caribbean and Latin America and Europe, Middle East and Africa are predicted to be 16.6%, 15% and 43%, corresponding to amounts of $7.56 million, $6.82 million and $19.58 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $200.73 million is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 8.8% from the year before. The revenues from Asia Pacific, Caribbean and Latin America and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to make up 12.1%, 12.6% and 26.4% of this total, corresponding to $24.28 million, $25.31 million and $53.06 million respectively.

Final Thoughts

The dependency of Cambium on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Cambium, bearing a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Look at Cambium's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 22.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 4.8%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Cambium belongs, has registered a decrease of 9.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 55.7%, while the S&P 500 increased by 2.7%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 3.2% during this timeframe.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.