Don't Overlook Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of Broadcom Inc.'s (AVGO) international operations during the quarter that concluded in July 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this chipmaker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of AVGO's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $13.07 billion, experiencing an increase of 47.3% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of AVGO's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Decoding AVGO's International Revenue Trends

Asia Pacific generated $7.04 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 53.9% of the total. This represented a surprise of -9.82% compared to the $7.81 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific accounted for $6.75 billion (54.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $5.95 billion (67%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $2.04 billion came from Europe, the Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 15.6%. This represented a surprise of +21.54% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.68 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.86 billion, or 14.9%, and $840 million, or 9.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Broadcom Inc. will report a total revenue of $14.02 billion, which reflects an increase of 50.8% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 58.7% from Asia Pacific ($8.23 billion) and 13.8% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa ($1.94 billion).

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $51.51 billion, which signifies a rise of 43.8% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Asia Pacific at 57.3% ($29.48 billion) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa at 14.9% ($7.66 billion).

Wrapping Up

Relying on international markets for revenues, Broadcom Inc. faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Currently, Broadcom Inc. holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period.

Examining the Latest Trends in Broadcom Inc.'s Stock Value

The stock has increased by 0.4% over the past month compared to the 4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Broadcom Inc. has increased 2.5% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 12.2% relative to the S&P 500's 3.9% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 2.1% decrease.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

