Don't Overlook Brink's (BCO) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of Brink's' (BCO) international operations for the quarter ending March 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this armored car company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of BCO's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.25 billion, marking an increase of 0.9% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting BCO's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Closer Look at BCO's Revenue Streams Abroad

During the quarter, Europe contributed $299.1 million in revenue, making up 23.99% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $287 million, this meant a surprise of +4.22%. Looking back, Europe contributed $310.8 million, or 24.59%, in the previous quarter, and $291 million, or 23.54%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $417.6 million came from Latin America during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 33.50%. This represented a surprise of +37.1% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $304.6 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $323.6 million, or 25.60%, and $335 million, or 27.10%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Rest of World generated $222.4 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 17.84% of the total. This represented a surprise of +12.1% compared to the $198.4 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of World accounted for $210.2 million (16.63%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $205 million (16.58%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Brink's, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.27 billion, reflecting an increase of 1.6% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 25.1% or $319.1 million, Latin America 25.1% or $320.2 million and Rest of World 16.5% or $209.5 million.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $5.14 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 2.6% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Europe, Latin America and Rest of World are projected to be 24.8% ($1.27 billion), 25.1% ($1.29 billion) and 16.9% ($869 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

In Conclusion

Brink's' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Brink's, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in Brink's' Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has gained 0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 13.1% increase. The Zacks Business Services sector, of which Brink's is a part, has risen 11.3% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 4.1% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 2.3% decline. Over the same period, the sector has declined 3.7%.

