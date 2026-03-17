Don't Overlook Beauty Health (SKIN) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of The Beauty Health Company's (SKIN) international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of SKIN's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $82.4 million, experiencing a decline of 1.3% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of SKIN's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Exploring SKIN's International Revenue Patterns

Asia Pacific accounted for 7.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $6.1 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -18.5%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $7.49 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $6.3 million (8.9%) and $9.2 million (11%) to the total revenue, respectively.

EMEA generated $18.8 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 22.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of +9.3% compared to the $17.2 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, EMEA accounted for $16.1 million (22.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $17.2 million (20.6%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Beauty Health to report $65.65 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter. Asia Pacific and EMEA are expected to contribute 12.8% (translating to $8.4 million), and 23% ($15.1 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $295.2 million, which is a reduction of 1.9% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Asia Pacific will contribute 10.5% ($31.12 million), and EMEA 23.3% ($68.77 million) to the total revenue.

Closing Remarks

Beauty Health's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

At the moment, Beauty Health has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

The stock has witnessed an increase of 14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 1.9%. In the same interval, the Zacks Medical sector, to which Beauty Health belongs, has registered a decrease of 4.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 20.9%, while the S&P 500 declined by 0.8%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 4.8% during this timeframe.

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The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.