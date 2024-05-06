Don't Overlook Apple (AAPL) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how Apple (AAPL) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of AAPL's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $90.75 billion, experiencing a decline of 4.3% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of AAPL's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into AAPL's International Revenue Trends

Rest of Asia Pacific generated $6.72 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 7.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of -4.49% compared to the $7.04 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of Asia Pacific accounted for $10.16 billion (8.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $8.12 billion (8.6%) to the total revenue.

Japan accounted for 6.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $6.26 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -2.51%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $6.42 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Japan contributed $7.77 billion (6.5%) and $7.18 billion (7.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $24.12 billion came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 26.6%. This represented a surprise of +7.92% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $22.35 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $30.4 billion, or 25.4%, and $23.95 billion, or 25.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Greater China contributed $16.37 billion in revenue, making up 18.0% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion, this meant a surprise of -1.33%. Looking back, Greater China contributed $20.82 billion, or 17.4%, in the previous quarter, and $17.81 billion, or 18.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Apple to report $82.45 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter. Rest of Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe and Greater China are expected to contribute 7.3% ($6.01 billion), 6.2% ($5.11 billion), 24.3% ($20.07 billion) and 18% ($14.86 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $382.77 billion in total revenue, down 0.1% from the previous year. Revenues from Rest of Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe and Greater China are expected to constitute 7.8% ($29.79 billion), 6.5% ($24.9 billion), 24.9% ($95.2 billion) and 17.7% ($67.63 billion) of the total, respectively.

The Bottom Line

Apple's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Apple, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Apple's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 8.1% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 1.6%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Apple's industry group, has descended 0.7% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 2.9% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 3.8% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 4.2% during this interval.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.