Don't Overlook Apple (AAPL) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of Apple's (AAPL) international operations for the quarter ending December 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this maker of iPhones, iPads and other products, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While analyzing AAPL's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $124.3 billion, marking an increase of 4% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting AAPL's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Trends in AAPL's Revenue from International Markets

During the quarter, Greater China contributed $18.51 billion in revenue, making up 14.89% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 billion, this meant a surprise of -16.47%. Looking back, Greater China contributed $15.03 billion, or 15.84%, in the previous quarter, and $20.82 billion, or 17.41%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Europe generated $33.86 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 27.24% of the total. This represented a surprise of +9.04% compared to the $31.05 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $24.92 billion (26.26%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $30.4 billion (25.42%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $8.99 billion came from Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 7.23%. This represented a surprise of +16.6% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $7.71 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $5.93 billion, or 6.24%, and $7.77 billion, or 6.50%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Rest of Asia Pacific accounted for 8.28% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $10.29 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.87%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $9.91 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of Asia Pacific contributed $7.38 billion (7.78%) and $10.16 billion (8.50%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Apple to report a total revenue of $93.91 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 3.5% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Greater China, Europe, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific are predicted to be 17.8%, 26.1%, 6.8% and 7.8%, corresponding to amounts of $16.67 billion, $24.46 billion, $6.4 billion and $7.33 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $407.16 billion in total revenue, up 4.1% from the previous year. Revenues from Greater China, Europe, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific are expected to constitute 16.9% ($68.84 billion), 26.1% ($106.38 billion), 6.5% ($26.59 billion) and 7.8% ($31.56 billion) of the total, respectively.

Wrapping Up

Apple's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, Apple holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Apple's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 2.1%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Apple belongs, has registered a decrease of 0.8%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 1.2%, while the S&P 500 increased by 1.2%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 0.6% during this timeframe.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.