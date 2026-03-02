Don't Overlook American Tower (AMT) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how American Tower (AMT) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this wireless communications infrastructure company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of AMT's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $2.74 billion, increasing 7.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into AMT's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Decoding AMT's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $248 million came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 9.1%. This represented a surprise of +0.45% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $246.89 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $244 million, or 9%, and $214 million, or 8.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Latin America generated $438 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16% of the total. This represented a surprise of +6.21% compared to the $412.4 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Latin America accounted for $417 million (15.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $421 million (16.5%) to the total revenue.

International Market Revenue Projections

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that American Tower will post revenues of $2.66 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe and Latin America to this revenue are 9%, and 15.7%, translating into $238.31 million, and $416.9 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $10.87 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 2.1% from the year before. The revenues from Europe and Latin America are expected to make up 9.1%, and 15.5% of this total, corresponding to $989.22 million, and $1.68 billion, respectively.

Closing Remarks

American Tower's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Reviewing American Tower's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has increased by 7% over the past month compared to the 1.3% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Finance sector, which includes American Tower,has decreased 1.5% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 7.3% relative to the S&P 500's 1.3% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 1.5% increase.

