Don't Overlook Airbnb (ABNB) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Our review of ABNB's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $2.68 billion, increasing 17.9% year over year. Now, let's delve into ABNB's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Closer Look at ABNB's Revenue Streams Abroad

Latin America generated $451 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of -9.98% compared to the $501 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Latin America accounted for $351 million (12.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $343 million (15.1%) to the total revenue.

Asia Pacific accounted for 12.8% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $342 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.59%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $327 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $351 million (12.6%) and $278 million (12.2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa contributed $747 million in revenue, making up 27.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $697 million, this meant a surprise of +7.17%. Looking back, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa contributed $930 million, or 33.5%, in the previous quarter, and $597 million, or 26.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Airbnb to report a total revenue of $3.58 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 15.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are predicted to be 8.8%, 8.4%, and 39.3%, corresponding to amounts of $314 million, $300 million, and $1.41 billion, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $13.83 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 13% from the year before. The revenues from Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to make up 10.8%, 9.8%, and 39.4% of this total, corresponding to $1.49 billion, $1.36 billion, and $5.45 billion, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Airbnb. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Airbnb, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Airbnb, Inc.'s Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has gained 9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 9.1% increase. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, of which Airbnb is a part, has declined 2% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 16.6% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 7.1% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 4.9%

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.