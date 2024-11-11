Don't Overlook Agco (AGCO) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you evaluated the performance of Agco's (AGCO) international operations for the quarter ending September 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this farm equipment maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Upon examining AGCO's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $2.6 billion, experiencing a decline of 24.8% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of AGCO's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in AGCO's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $1.3 billion came from Europe/Middle East during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 49.94%. This represented a surprise of -12.21% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.48 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.9 billion, or 58.61%, and $1.59 billion, or 45.92%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

South America accounted for 14.68% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $381.6 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -11.6%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $431.67 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, South America contributed $348.9 million (10.75%) and $719.8 million (20.83%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia/Pacific/Africa contributed $183.4 million in revenue, making up 7.06% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million, this meant a surprise of -7.62%. Looking back, Asia/Pacific/Africa contributed $157 million, or 4.84%, in the previous quarter, and $207.7 million, or 6.01%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Agco, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $3.27 billion, reflecting a decline of 14% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe/Middle East is anticipated to contribute 63.2% or $2.07 billion, South America 10.1% or $329.74 million and Asia/Pacific/Africa 7% or $228.64 million.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $12.09 billion, which signifies a fall of 16.1% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe/Middle East at 59.4% ($7.18 billion), South America at 11.7% ($1.41 billion) and Asia/Pacific/Africa at 6.2% ($750.97 million).

Wrapping Up

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Agco. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

A Review of Agco's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 4.4%. In the same interval, the Zacks Industrial Products sector, to which Agco belongs, has registered an increase of 4.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 3.9%, while the S&P 500 increased by 13.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 13.1% during this timeframe.

