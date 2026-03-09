Don't Overlook Abercrombie (ANF) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Did you analyze how Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending January 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this teen clothing retailer, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

In our recent assessment of ANF's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.67 billion, experiencing an increase of 5.4% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of ANF's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Exploring ANF's International Revenue Patterns

Asia Pacific accounted for 2.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $44.48 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.55%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $42.54 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $38.66 million (3%) and $40.73 million (2.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $241.38 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 14.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of +1.79% compared to the $237.15 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $194.51 million (15.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $224.47 million (14.2%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie to report $1.12 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter. Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to contribute 3.6% (translating to $39.96 million), and 17.2% ($192.75 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $5.48 billion in total revenue, up 4.1% from the previous year. Revenues from Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to constitute 3.1% ($169.23 million), and 15.6% ($853.82 million) of the total, respectively.

Key Takeaways

Relying on international markets for revenues, Abercrombie faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Abercrombie holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Abercrombie & Fitch's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 2.7%. In the same interval, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, to which Abercrombie belongs, has registered a decrease of 3.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 24.2%, while the S&P 500 declined by 1.6%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 2.3% during this timeframe.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.