Don’t Miss This Wealth Window of Opportunity

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: Eric here. What if you could earn more than 20% on a single trade in just two days? While that may sound too good to be true, it’s not. Luke Lango and his team have spent the past several months designing a new quant trading system that targets fast and furious returns in Wall Street’s most explosive stocks.

It may be their boldest trading strategy ever yet. On Wednesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern, Luke will present his brand-new trading system. Click here to reserve your spot.

Today, Luke is going to tell us a little more about his new system. Here he is…

Hello, Reader.

The emergence of artificial intelligence is forcing a lot of people, companies, and even entire industries to completely rethink the way they operate. And most likely, we’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg.

That is, over the next five years, human-driven trading strategies (also known as “discretionary strategies”) will be increasingly replaced by quantitative trading strategies. These will use data and analytics to deliver better and more consistent returns than any discretionary strategy could.

And I say this as a top-ranked stock picker who has made a name for himself by regularly recommending multiple 10X stock winners every year.

Even I admit that quantitative strategies will replace me. No doubt about it. I’m humble enough to admit that.

But I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.

Instead, for over a year now, my team and I have used a custom quantitative system that uses the highest level of quant technology available to analyze stock data.

It has uncovered some of the market’s best investment opportunities… but in that time, one sector has consistently stood out.

And recently, we uncovered a new phenomenon within this sector that hinges on Washington and all the financial power it drives.

Indeed, for those of us in America, we’ve arrived at another presidential election year. A massive shift is coming. And folks in both parties – or neither – can agree that it’s likely to open a wealth window for investors.

I’m fully determined to get on the right side of this shift.

And I believe the federal government could provide a historic chance to create major AI wealth – but you’ve got to prepare for it right now…

Driving Gains In a Newly Uncovered Subsector

Since its launch, my team’s quantitative system has helped us to score huge gains for our subscribers. Of our last five closed positions…

Two more than doubled during the short time we held them.

Another two nearly tripled.

And one saw gains of 110%.

And it didn’t take us years to get there.

Most of those profits came in a matter of a few months. Some took just a few weeks. Needless to say, we are pleased with the results. It is a prime example of finding success in the Age of AI.

But I’m not here today to brag about those gains.

That is what has happened. And I’m here today to tell you about what will happen…

Specifically, what will happen on Wednesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

I’m a big believer that complacency is the enemy of progress. The moment you get comfortable is the moment you stop progressing.

It is also the moment someone else passes you.

The same is true when developing quantitative trading strategies. The moment we stop developing bigger and better quant strategies is the moment AI passes us by and renders us obsolete.

I’m not going to let the machines win that easily.

So, while our system has been racking up big winner after big winner here in 2024, I’ve been busy working on a high-octane adaptation of this quant trading system.

The next evolution if you will.

I’m an expert in technology and quantitative analysis. And that’s why I’ve developed a proprietary quantitative model to help me identify these high-flying stocks as they begin to take off.

During Wednesday night’s briefing (reserve your spot now by clicking here), I’m going to discuss my top six plays for Washington’s “AI Blitz,” and I’ll be giving away one of them, completely for free.

The Final Word

So, what is the system all about?

To put it as succinctly as possible, it uses a core quantitative stage analysis strategy to find the most explosive stocks in the market – stocks that can soar hundreds of percent in a matter of weeks.

Washington agrees: This subsector is something special.

If you’re still reading, that means you’re interested.

And if you’re interested, you should reserve your seat for my presentation on Wednesday night, where I’ll unveil this system and even give you a free stock pick that it just flagged as a “Strong Buy” with huge short-term upside potential.

Reserve your seat now.

Sincerely,

Luke Lango

Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Don’t Miss This Wealth Window of Opportunity appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.