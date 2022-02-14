Don't Miss These Amex Offers to Save Money When Filing Your Tax Return

If you're planning to use a credit card to pay tax prep and tax filing fees, you may be able to save some money. American Express cardholders can use Amex Offers to get discounts when filing their taxes with popular tax preparation companies. Here's what you need to know so you can keep more money in your wallet.

Amex Offers is a program available to American Express cardholders and is accessible through the American Express website and app. You can activate offers and earn cash back in the form of a statement credit or earn additional American Express Membership Rewards points on qualifying purchases. Offers are shown for various retailers, and new offers are added regularly.

During this year's tax season, Amex cardholders can find offers for popular tax preparation services. By using one of these offers, you may be able to pay less to prepare and file your tax return. Don't miss out on the chance to save some money.

Current Amex Offers for tax prep services

If you have yet to file your taxes, you may want to consider activating one of these Amex Offers to save money on your tax prep fees.

TaxAct

Cardholders can earn 30% back on TaxAct purchases. You can earn a total of up to $60 in cash back in the form of a statement credit. This offer expires on April 18, 2022.

Cardholders can earn 5 American Express Membership Rewards points for every $1 spent with TaxAct for a maximum of 2,000 points. This offer expires on June 30, 2022.

TurboTax

Cardholders who spend $50 or more online with TurboTax can earn a one-time $5 statement credit. This offer expires on April 18, 2022.

Cardholders who spend $90 or more online with TurboTax can earn a one-time $20 statement credit. This offer expires on April 18, 2022.

H&R Block

Cardholders can earn a one-time $10 statement credit when making a single H&R Block purchase of $30 or more online at HRBlock.com. This offer expires on April 30, 2022.

These offers are available to consumers with American Express cards issued in the United States. You must activate offers and use your credit card to make an eligible purchase. Be sure to review the terms and conditions of each offer to ensure your purchase meets the eligibility requirements.

As a note, you may not see all of these offers. Amex Offers can vary, and some may be targeted to consumers with certain American Express cards. Before deciding how to prepare and file your taxes, look at your personal Amex Offers to find the best offer for your situation.

Other ways to save on tax prep and filing fees

If you don't have an American Express credit card, you may be looking for other ways to spend less on tax preparation and filing fees. Here are a few ways to save money.

File early. Many of the major tax prep companies offer discounts to early filers. If you've already gathered your tax documents and are ready to file, you may be able to save some money by submitting your return sooner.

Many of the major tax prep companies offer discounts to early filers. If you've already gathered your tax documents and are ready to file, you may be able to save some money by submitting your return sooner. See if you qualify for free tax filing. If you meet specific income requirements or qualify for a simple tax return, you may be able to take advantage of $0 tax filing. Take a look at our best free tax software list to learn more about free tax prep options.

If you meet specific income requirements or qualify for a simple tax return, you may be able to take advantage of $0 tax filing. Take a look at our best free tax software list to learn more about free tax prep options. Use coupon codes. Many popular tax prep companies have coupon codes available online. These codes can save you money on your tax filing fees. Be sure to look for these codes before you file your tax return. Our list of the best coupon apps may be helpful.

Many popular tax prep companies have coupon codes available online. These codes can save you money on your tax filing fees. Be sure to look for these codes before you file your tax return. Our list of the best coupon apps may be helpful. Check with your bank or credit union for discounts. Some financial institutions partner with tax preparation companies to offer additional discounts to their customers.

Before filing your tax return, figure out if you qualify for any discounts. If you're not sure which tax preparation tool to use, look at our list of best tax prep software. For additional money-saving tips, check out our personal finance resources.

