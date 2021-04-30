Don’t Miss the Stocks Set to Soar During the Roaring 2020s

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Another week. Another record high in the books.

Source: Wright Studio/Shutterstock.com

The S&P 500 rallied to a new all-time high this week. The Nasdaq joined its partner at record levels as well.

Meanwhile, small caps, high-growth stocks and some of the biggest disrupters of the Roaring 2020s are sitting on the sidelines watching the champagne being popped.

Some people — well, most people — have given up on what could be the biggest winners of this decade.

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I take a step back to the look at the big picture. The Roaring 2020s. And I asked my Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) followers for some help. Earlier this morning I posed the question:

What are the five stocks you would hold for the Roaring 2020s?

While some big names did make the list, other answers may surprise you …

I break down the five stocks that received the most votes on the podcast. I suspect there’s at least one that you have never heard of. It even surprised me! That said, I do love the company …

I also share my view on the current state of the crypto market and how I plan to play it this weekend. Especially after what happened last weekend. Let me just say this … I do not plan to miss out on another buying opportunity!

Then, I couldn’t help myself. If you know me, you know that my passion for the stock market gets me incredibly excited. And you know how much I love to research stocks, so I expanded on my Twitter follower’s list and added five more … and then another two bonus picks to keep things really interesting.

Don’t miss out on the stocks that I believe have the potential to be the biggest winners during the Roaring 2020s.

They range from a play on electric vehicles to a disruptor in the real estate industry to a couple Chinese companies, a future of healthcare stock, a large European business and even a play on 3D printing.

I promise you. You can’t afford to miss this newest episode.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

The post Don’t Miss the Stocks Set to Soar During the Roaring 2020s appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.