Don’t Miss the Financial Services Event of the Year

2024 is here, and Exchange is right around the corner. Exchange has already established itself as the premier financial services conference and a must-attend event, but the 2024 edition promises to be the best yet.

The speaker list is, to be candid, absolutely stacked. The networking opportunities are unparalleled. In a year like 2024, you need a blueprint for growth, and that is what Exchange promises to deliver.

Experts Needed

The world is more complicated than ever. We enter 2024 with geopolitical strife, economic challenges, and political uncertainty. That’s why Exchange is broadening its keynote speaker list to include luminaries from a range of fields. Financial thought leaders like Dr. David Kelly, Jeffrey Gundlach, and Jeremy Grantham will be delivering powerful, important speeches.

They will be joined by political experts who can help attendees unpack a complex political environment. The Cook Report’s Amy Walter and veteran Diplomat Richard Haass will lend their expertise to attendees.

Because AI is becoming more prominent, Jason Pereira will cover what advisors need to know to leverage the new technology. Shaping Wealth’s Neil Bage will share his expertise on behavioral finance. Crypto is making a comeback, so Bitwise’s Matt Hougan will be returning to the stage. Advisors can also hear critical voices from among their own ranks, including Chelsea Ransom-Cooper and Anna N’Jie-Konte.

Networking Dream Event

Taking place in Miami February 11-14, Exchange will be a dream event for people looking to make new connections, find opportunity, and grow their business. With the conference happening at the same time as the Super Bowl, you can cheer on your team while setting your practice up for success. Last year, nearly 2,000 industry professionals came to Miami Beach for Exchange, and this year’s guest list is shaping up to be even bigger.

The Conference for Advisors Who Want to Grow

Exchange will also offer a wealth of unique opportunities for attendees. Carson Coaching will be sharing group sessions as well as 1-on-1 coaching. The company has worked with over 12,000 advisors and deeply understands how to help them bring their practice to the next level.

Enjoy the Florida sun, meet your future collaborators, and grow you business at Exchange. Find out why the event has a reputation for being the most important conference for financial services professionals.

Register for Exchange 2024 here.

