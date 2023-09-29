Don’t Miss the Boom: 3 Stocks Set to Explode Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The imminent possibility of a U.S. government shutdown has raised concerns among economists. Yet, our economy has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of similar challenges. This is attributed to our adaptable business landscape, as well as a history of successfully overcoming political disputes. Furthermore, amid these uncertainties, the stock market is poised for growth. Investors should view this as an opportunity and consider investing in these three stocks to buy.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Source: chrisdorney / Shutterstock

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is an American multinational mass media and entertainment company. The House of Mouse is renowned for its famous theme parks and owns various entities like ESPN, Disney+ and Marvel Studios. Disney distinguishes itself through unmatched experiences and content, built on a carefully cultivated brand. This keeps Disney at the industry’s highest point, driving relentless innovation for lasting excellence.

DIS saw a rise in revenue from 2022 to 2023. Profits soared from $84.41 billion to $87.80 billion. In addition, Disney also saw revenue increase in 2021 and 2022 indicating that revenue growth is a common theme for the company. The company has seen a free cash flow per share growth rate of 53.08%. DIS has also seen operating cash flow growth increase by 31.80%. These metrics indicate that Disney’s growth is unparalleled and shows that Disney is steamrolling competition.

As Disney continues proving its quality and expanding its brand, it should expect continued growth and profitability. Therefore, I am ranking Disney among the stocks to buy and expect to see it be a key player in the entertainment industry for years to come.

TH International (THCH)

Source: Juan Llauro / Shutterstock.com

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) owns over 700 of some of the most recognizable worldwide fast-food restaurants such as Tim Hortons and Popeyes. They mainly operate stores in China, and plan to open over 1700 stores in the next decade.

Despite THCH being down 36% year-to-date, the stock is set to recover. The global food service market is projected to grow from $2.6 trillion in 2023 to $5.4 trillion by 2030 at a 10.79% CAGR. Additionally THCH is boasting some good financials. They saw total revenues increase 129.7% year-over-year (YOY). And, TH international sales growth grew 20.4% YOY.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Source: Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is a beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries.

Banks are starting to tighten their credit standards and increase their loan pricing over deposit costs according to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey. Because of this, a recession is predicted to begin in the first half of 2024, or possibly late in 2023. However, Coca-Cola is a low-priced indulgence, which makes KO a stable stock regardless of the state of the economy.

The financials for Coca-Cola have been great recently. Its Q2 2023 revenue of $11.97 billion marked a 5.71% YOY increase. And, net income hit $2.55 billion growing 33.7% YOY. Coca-Cola’s diluted EPS of 59 cents grew 34.09% YOY, which beat analyst expectations by 8.14%.

No matter what kind of portfolio you are trying to build, KO is one of the best stocks to buy.



On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

