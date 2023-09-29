Don’t Miss the Boom: 3 Meme Stocks Set to Explode Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite their controversial nature, meme stocks offer great potential for investors willing to gamble. The rise of meme stocks in the past has been a mix of ideology against hedge funds to more commonly, simply retail traders riding a wave of hype and FOMO, or the fear of missing out.

The companies in this list are well-known meme stocks. However, there have been some recent developments for investors to consider, thus putting them back on the table for consideration. So here are the best meme stocks to buy as we close out September.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has been a favorite among retail investors and has experienced significant volatility. The company has capitalized on its meme stock status by raising capital, improving its balance sheet, and investing in growth opportunities.

In terms of operational performance, AMC reported improvements in Q2 earnings, with a net loss reduction and a 16% increase in sales. The company witnessed higher guest turnout and increased per-patron revenue from food and beverages. CEO Adam Aron also announced potential ventures like launching branded products, including “Great Ape Ale” beer and premium chocolate and candy.

The company successfully raised $326 million through the sale of additional common shares, bolstering its financial position alongside its existing cash reserves and assets. The company also trades at undervalued levels when examining its fundamentals, which makes it one of those meme stocks to consider watching closely.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has undergone significant changes with a focus on e-commerce and has been at the center of its pivot. The company’s shift to digital sales, expansion of product offerings, and the potential for further strategic changes make it one of those meme stocks to watch.

In its most recent quarterly result, GME stock reported a narrower loss than anticipated and provided an optimistic forward guidance. The recent earnings report suggests that GameStop has been prudent with its resources, aligning its costs more effectively with its addressable market and setting the stage for a potentially strong Q4 and holiday season.

In Q2, GameStop reported net sales of $1.164 billion, a slight increase from $1.136 billion in the prior year’s quarter. SG&A expenses were reduced to 27.7% of net sales from 34.1%, and net loss significantly decreased to $2.8 million from $108.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

If these positive fundamentals are maintained, then it may pivot from a speculative meme stock to one value investors may find themselves holding.

General Electric (GE)

It may seem unusual for General Electric (NYSE:GE) to be on this list. However, after its historical prominence, it then largely fell into disfavor from investors, with the brunt of its criticism being directed toward what some describe as ineffective management. However, there are signs GE stock is turning a corner and is gaining a bit of a cult following.

The company has been undergoing restructuring and focusing on its core industrial businesses, which could lead to improved financial performance. The stock’s recent momentum and potential for further growth make it a candidate for investors seeking opportunities in the industrial sector.

Adding spice to the bullish brew is that Deutsche Bank recently predicted a 25% upside for GE’s stock from current levels. Aside from this recommendation, GE has been improving its balance sheet as well as improving its internal efficiency to lift its overall return on equity for investors. It’s developments like these that make GE stock one of those meme stocks to consider.

