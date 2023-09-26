Don’t Miss the Boom: 3 Biotech Stocks Set to Explode Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the dynamic investment realm, one sector that continues to stand out is the area of biotech stocks. Though risky, especially when assessing established firms with market-ready drugs and vast research and development (R&D), the rewards can be significant. Moreover, biotech’s allure isn’t merely financial; it’s an optimistic bet on groundbreaking discoveries and the promise of better health.

While the macroeconomic outlook can influence market sentiments, drug discovery progress persists undeterred. Interestingly, Investor’s Business Daily’s biotech industry group has mostly traded down since February 2021. Nevertheless, despite these changing industry metrics, diving into biotech stocks remains a compelling case.

However, biotech isn’t just about present gains. Many early-stage companies may present modest revenue today, but their potential is meteoric. As the global focus pivots to health and wellness and policies championing equitable healthcare, consider these biotech stocks to buy. They might be the golden ticket to a robust portfolio.

Biotech Stocks to Buy: AbbVie (ABBV)

In the fast-paced world of biotech, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) distinctly marks its territory as an undisputed leader. Its flagship arthritis medication, Humira, has long been the backbone of its revenue structure. Still, even as patent expiries caused a 25% slide, global sales for Humira remained an impressive $4 billion at the end of the last quarter. Additionally, the firm is diversifying, with an extensive drug pipeline and ongoing efforts to broaden Humira’s scope.

Moreover, AbbVie’s alliance with Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) has borne fruit, showcasing encouraging clinical outcomes for a follicular lymphoma solution. Coupled with the MHRA greenlight in the U.K. for its Crohn’s Disease medication, Rinvoq, and the FDA’s expanded approval for its migraine remedy, Qulpta, AbbVie’s global influence continues to flourish.

Furthermore, AbbVie boasts a yield surpassing 3.8%, demonstrating consistent growth, and an impressive revenue of $13.8 billion, exceeding expectations by a staggering $344.7 million. This financial prowess mirrors its remarkable scientific achievements.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

When it comes to the dynamic realm of biotechnology, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) positions itself as a stalwart of innovation. Revered for its commendable dedication to conquering cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic nemesis, the company proudly showcases a collection of FDA-blessed treatments, transforming the lives of those grappling with this disease.

Moreover, Vertex reported an enticing revenue increase of 13.5% year-over-year to an astounding $2.49 billion — beating expectations by a notable $72.60 million. That revenue surge can be largely attributed to the robust international uptake of TRIKAFTA and KAFTRIO and its consistent stateside success, especially with its recent launch for children with CF aged 2 to 5. Consequently, buoyed by such triumphs and its powerful quartet of CF solutions, the biotech behemoth anticipates a staggering annual revenue of between $9.7 billion and $9.8 billion.

Furthermore, it’s exploring treatments for ailments like sickle cell and diabetes, embodying its relentless medical evolution drive.

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is making waves in the pulsating crossroads of biotech and artificial intelligence (AI). Its recent commitment of $250 million to XtalPi, an avant-garde AI-driven drug discovery entity, is a testament to its ambitious vision. Further bolstering their AI approach, Lilly joined forces with Yseop, specialists in natural language processing. The strategic move aims to convert intricate scientific datasets into riveting narratives, enhancing their pitch to regulators and ensuring smoother pathways to approval.

What truly amplifies Eli Lilly’s position in this AI-biotech dance is its illustrious legacy in drug discovery, providing an invaluable databank ideal for AI paradigms. Its financials tell a similar success story: Revenue has catapulted from $6.5 billion to $8.3 billion year-on-year, while net income has nearly doubled, jumping from $952 million to a whopping $1.76 billion.

Moreover, with unparalleled data access, abundant financial muscle, and cutting-edge computing capabilities, Eli Lilly unmistakably stands tall.

